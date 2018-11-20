On the first Thanksgiving, Americans fed undocumented aliens from Europe. Their generosity saved many lives that first winter, and for winters to come.
Unfortunately, because of our capitalistic extractive society, white Americans have returned the favor with land that is polluted, land that is no longer fertile, and water we cannot drink.
On this Thanksgiving, we white Americans can educate ourselves to the role we played in the almost total annihilation of a native population. On this Thanksgiving, we white Americans can educate ourselves to the problems facing native populations today, such as droughts on Navajo and Hopi lands. Learn about the many native nations in your state and country.
Do you know about the 12 nations alone in Wisconsin? We should all thank them for their generosity. They have been on this continent for generations before we arrived here. We could learn from them, and hopefully restore at least in some part some of the beauty this land once had before the white man came here.
Marijane Curry, Madison