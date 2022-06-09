Honor those who secured freedom -- Connor Smith

Monday was the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the preeminent example of a united force of the world's free peoples coming together in common cause to crusade against authoritarianism.

What could drive men to fight and, in many cases, give what President Abraham Lincoln called "the last full measure of devotion"? I would argue that they were motivated by patriotism, and utter love for democracy and freedom. They loved what they left behind in America (and in Britain, Canada, France and across the British Empire).

Over the course of our nation's history, men and women have given their lives in the name of the American idea. Our response to such sacrifice cannot simply be gratitude, it must go far beyond that. We must show gratitude, yes, but through action, not words. People gave their lives for our democracy, so vote. They gave their lives for freedom, so protest and pray as you wish. Enjoy your freedoms.

It is a tragedy to see so many men and women in their youth have their lives cut short. It would be a greater tragedy for them to have died in vain. Honor them.

Connor Smith, Madison