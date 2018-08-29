It is all very well that we are hearing so many admiring eulogies about U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

But the only true way to honor his memory would be to revisit many of the issues which he championed. I would nominate for reconsideration his ideas about campaign financing reform.

In my opinion, we should consider making it legal to only contribute to campaigns in which the contributor can cast a vote. But that is probably too conservative for many.

His ideas on immigration reform also deserve revisiting. He was aware that, on the whole, being open to welcoming immigrants to our communities was an asset to this country founded on immigration.

Health care for all is another issue on which he focused attention. Why not honor Sen. McCain by strengthening our commitment to quality health services for every person in our country?

Finally, his attention to the welfare, honor and health of our country over partisan self-interest is a commitment every individual, whether in the legislative, executive or judicial branches of the government, should act on. In fact, we can all take a message from his life. We can admit our mistakes, and then act to correct them.

Louise Elbaum, Madison