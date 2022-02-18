Honor Mautz Paint in new development -- Bob Hunt

Thankfully, the proposed new building on the 900 block of East Washington Avenue in Madison will have an industrial façade to match the Indigo Hotel on the same block, as the State Journal's Feb. 2 story, "More residential, less office space for project," reported.

Developer revises biggest piece of full-block project on East Washington Avenue Curt Brink is dropping plans for a glassy, 11-story, 230,000-square-foot office building at 929 E. Washington Ave. for a 14-story mixed-use structure with commercial space, offices, housing and a different architectural style.

This block was the site of the Mautz Paint Company dating back to 1922. Mautz Paint started as a local paint store on upper State Street. The company grew to a large regional paint supplier. The company was owned by a pioneering Madison family.

Mautz was a vibrant company that would still be here today if not for a calamity in the early 2000s. A lawsuit from the city of Milwaukee alleging lead paint used in many older buildings caused harm and singled Mautz out as the bad guy. All paint prior to the 1960s had lead additive. Mautz was stunned. They could not absorb the legal fees of extensive litigation and sold their business to Sherwin Williams in 2001.

Th Indigo Hotel is based on the Mautz warehouse and has a Mautz Paint theme. This new building will be where the original Mautz plant and office was. Perhaps the developer could include some Mautz-themed components in the new building?

Bob Hunt, Lodi