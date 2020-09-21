 Skip to main content
Honor Ginsburg's legacy by voting -- Linda Eisele
Honor Ginsburg's legacy by voting -- Linda Eisele

We lost our hero Friday, we lost our moral compass.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg can not be replaced. Our best hope to honor the legacy of this extraordinary woman is to look within ourselves and our own hearts to do what is right.

The very least we can do to honor her is to cast our ballots to restore a sense of trust in our leaders, to affirm our desire to have a country that serves as a beacon of freedom and hope.

We must vote to have leadership that lives up to the ideals of our Constitution.

Linda Eisele, Madison

