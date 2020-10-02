Honor Ginsburg with abortion law -- Samantha Crowley

With respect to the passing of the great U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we must honor her legacy and commitment to gender equality by ensuring protections for access to abortion in our state.
An 1849 law in Wisconsin makes providing abortion a felony. This statute has been unenforceable since 1973, when the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade established a constitutional right to abortion. But with the appointment of a new Supreme Court justice to replace Ginsburg, Roe v. Wade and abortion access in Wisconsin hang in the balance.
Last legislative session, Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, and Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, introduced the Abortion Access Protection Act that would overturn this abortion ban that criminalizes health care providers for simply doing their jobs. This new legislation would protect abortion access in Wisconsin, even if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
To honor Ginsburg’s lifelong dedication to women’s rights, I urge you to tell your state representatives that you support access to safe, legal abortion in Wisconsin.
Samantha Crowley, Madison
