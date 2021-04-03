Honor first year of Marsy's Law -- Jaime Lynch Dowd

April is here, and that means Wisconsin is getting close to a very exciting milestone. April 7 is the one-year anniversary of the historic vote on Wisconsin’s new crime victims’ constitutional amendment. Even during the onset of a global pandemic which turned the world upside down, the voters of Wisconsin overwhelmingly approved Marsy’s Law and began a huge positive change for our state’s crime victims.

Before learning about Marsy’s Law, I naively assumed that the law already protected victims and their families. I couldn’t believe that before this amendment, victims didn’t have the right to something as simple as being allowed to speak at all the stages of the court process, like when their attacker could be released on bail. With the new amendment now in place, Wisconsin has seen so many examples of victims doing just that: exercising their right to be heard at important points in the legal process.

With all the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, it is so important that victims and their families have had this added layer of protection in our legal system. So much changed this year -- fortunately, one of those changes was an increase in the rights of Wisconsin crime victims.

Jaime Lynch Dowd, Middleton