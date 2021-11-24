 Skip to main content

Honor celebration of our ancestors -- Sandra Becker
I'm a woman from the Stockbridge-Munsee band of the Mohican Nation. It's likely the first English speakers in Wisconsin and the territory's first teacher were all from the Stockbridge-Munsee band.

Here is my blessing for Thanksgiving: We gather together to celebrate this feast, which our ancestors had many centuries ago. We give thanks and gratefulness for the blessings we have received.

May all people of many races come together for the glory of our great spirit -- our creator -- on this day. May all races live in peace and happiness. We are thankful for the people who worked so hard to give us this wonderful feast. Enjoy and happy Thanksgiving.

Sandra Becker, "Three Feathers," Madison

