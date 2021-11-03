Honor anniversary of fair election -- John Finkler

With the arrival of Nov. 3, Wisconsin should be celebrating the one-year anniversary of the 2020 presidential election.
Despite the worst pandemic in a century and a hotly contested election where many things could have gone wrong, everything basically went right, thanks to the heroic efforts of thousands of election officials. There was no fraud, no huge mistakes and no breakdowns of voting machines. And despite a serious public health crisis, many of our fellow citizens thought it was their civic duty to work at the polls so everything could go as smoothly as possible.
Voters from all across Wisconsin also turned out in large numbers.
When all the votes were counted with the closest scrutiny by Democrats and Republicans, the clear winner in Wisconsin was Joe Biden. Biden won by almost the same total as Democrat Hillary Clinton had lost four years earlier to the same Republican candidate.
Sadly, the Republican candidate had no interest in the peaceful transfer of power and will never concede his 2020 defeat. So Republicans in Wisconsin are still rehashing the verified results.
Rather than moving on, they are only trying to please, not offend, their losing candidate -- with no regard for our democracy.
John Finkler, Middleton