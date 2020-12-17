Hong's rhetoric is disappointing -- Carl Wogsland

Recently-elected state Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, is in a position to bring a new and important voice to the state Legislature. As a woman of color and small business owner, Hong has views and experiences that should be heard.

But I am disappointed that, so far, her method of using her position has been to swear at and insult those who do not agree with her.

The points that she has tried to support are important ones concerning the health of state residents, not just her own soon-to-be constituents. I agree that Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and the Tavern League of Wisconsin do not prioritize the health concerns and instead waste time and effort. And in the case of Sen. Johnson, he wastes taxpayer dollars.

I hope in the future, Rep. Hong is more thoughtful in how she addresses her concerns. Maybe even she will find support from those on the other side of the aisle. If not, she will fit right in to the current style of our state Legislature.

Carl Wogsland, Madison