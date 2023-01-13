 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Homes are more than 'housing stock' -- Mary Etmanczyk

The article "Where will we put new people?” in Monday's State Journal was incredibly insulting.

Dale Knapp, director of Forward Analytics, a nonpartisan research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association, says: "The baby boomers ... are going to retire, but they’re going to remain in their homes for 10, 15, 20 years. ... they’re effectively taking housing units out of what I would consider the workforce housing stock." 

This is incredibly shortsighted. Retirees who have achieved that milestone should stay in their homes as long as they want and not give a thought about "housing stock." People should think about their parents and grandparents before supporting this view.

Mary Etmanczyk, Madison

