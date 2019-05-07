Most empty-nesters would like to age in place and not be forced out of their homes.
Now that we have a new mayor who is concerned about affordable housing and a glut of new apartments and condos to augment the tax base, Madison should consider implementing something like California's Proposition 13. This measure offered relief to property owners on fixed incomes and those who bought their homes long before high property-tax rates were imposed on them.
Taxing people out of their homes is a disgrace.
Margaret Marriott, Madison