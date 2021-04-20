Homeless shelter deserves support -- Dave Baskerville

I strongly support the purchase and use of the Zeier Road property in Madison for the Porchlight, Inc. homeless men's shelter.

Yes, some issues with it have to be effectively and urgently addressed, such as loitering near retail outlets, better job and addiction training and of course better preparation for and access to permanent housing. The "Not in My Backyard" opposition is a reaction many neighborhoods in Madison would voice.

I live Downtown across the street from the county jail. Until recently, a men's homeless shelter at Grace Church was one and a half blocks from our home. Likewise, our church, Bethel Lutheran Church, which is four blocks away, has a program and facility for homeless folks. Having "homeless neighbors" may occasionally have its challenges, but in some ways it also broadens one's perspectives and enriches one's life.

For the sake of human compassion, long-term solutions and city-wide balanced responsibility and accountability, please vote to purchase the property on Zeier Road.

Dave Baskerville, Madison