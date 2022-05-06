Homeless people need real solutions -- Jaime Forest

This past winter, the homeless shelter encampment at Dairy Drive in Madison was built to provide temporary climate-controlled shelters for individuals who had not yet established safe housing for the winter.

As summer approaches, it is unclear how Dane County officials plan to transition this community into permanent housing and address the growing homelessness crisis moving forward. Was Dairy Drive simply a temporary effort to clean up a park alongside one of the most prominent roads in Madison? It appears their solution was simply shuffling the homeless population to a less noticeable part of town.

As high rises can be seen being built all around the city's center, I call on elected officials to ensure designated, inclusive and affordable units are available to all Madison residents. Who are these new apartments for if not for Madison residents who don’t have a home?

Jaime Forest, Madison