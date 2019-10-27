Nearly every week, homeless families have to sleep outside because shelter capacity is full. The state budget established $7.5 million for homeless initiatives, but the bills have stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Our Republican legislators were sleeping safe and warm in their beds last week while homeless parents had to struggle to keep their children and babies warm and safe throughout the night. The Madison School District identified 1,099 students who were homeless last year. Children who are homeless are not a small problem. Is it acceptable to Madison residents that children are sleeping out in the cold this winter?
The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee needs to pay attention to this urgent need and release enough funds to ensure that families are not sleeping in hazardous conditions on the streets of Madison, and in towns and cities throughout Wisconsin this winter.
Mary Maronek, Madison