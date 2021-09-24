Homecoming dances must go on -- Geoff Gallagher

I found it unbelievably absurd that some Madison high schools had canceled homecoming dances.
Don't all these kids go to school every day together in a building? Don't they participate in sports or afterschool activities? Don't they hang out with each other when school is over?
I find it ridiculous that thousands of people can meander around the Capitol Square in Madison for the Dane County Farmers' Market, or 80,000 can cheer on the Wisconsin Badgers football team at Camp Randall -- most not wearing masks -- but a few hundred kids from the same school weren't being allowed to gather to celebrate their high school together.
The district announced it would allow outdoor dances last week. Make them put a mask on inside -- problem solved, according to Madison School District protocols.
C'mon, Madison. I know there's a pandemic, but let's use some common sense while dealing with it. Now that would be novel.
Geoff Gallagher, Fitchburg