The evergreen tree in the Capitol rotunda has again sparked disagreements on its name.
Republicans in the Legislature want it to be called a Christmas tree, not a holiday tree. Why not, in the spirit of giving and good will during the Christmas season, call the tree a holiday tree?
Most businesses continue to close for Christmas, and schools are closed for winter break. What is really in a name? What really matters is the message, credited to the angels in the Bible as singing, "Peace on Earth" and "good will" toward all whom God favors. It is not our job to try to figure out who those are. Are they people who look like me? Worship like me? Vote like me? No.
Jesus brought good news, good works and good thoughts: "Do unto others as you would have others do unto you." The Golden Rule would go a long way in advancing peace in the world. As St. Benedict said over 1,600 years ago, "Seek peace and pursue it." That's still a good premise to follow today.
In the Christmas spirit, I wish all a happy holiday.
Lila Hemlin, Madison