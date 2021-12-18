Holiday season is time for reflection -- George Wen

What does today’s consumer society ask of us besides buy and accumulate?
We don’t have room for all the stuff, so we rent storage units -- you see them everywhere now. Black Friday, Christmas sales, TV buying channels, buying websites -- it’s endless. Many complain about all the stuff but can’t seem to stop.
Church membership has declined drastically, so where do we gather to ponder our moral duties and obligations to our fellow man? We go online, anonymously posting words we’d never dare say in person. Of course we haven’t all lost our civility and spew hate. But the piercing words are ever present at the forefront on TV, social media and email.
It’s easy to bash and bluster compared to finding our humanitarian calling. You could go Christmas caroling or ring the Salvation Army bell this holiday season instead of being drawn to blogs or other media where people rant about cancel culture. What is supposedly being canceled that isn’t already gone?
This holiday season, let’s reflect and ask ourselves what we were meant to be in our short time on this planet, and attempt to leave it better than when we arrived.
George Wen, Delavan