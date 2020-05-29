Holiday parade can make spirits bright in Madison -- Adam Brabender
Holiday parade can make spirits bright in Madison -- Adam Brabender

I would like to pay tribute to Ken Osmond (Eddie Haskell on “Leave It To Beaver”), who passed on May 18.

I remember him coming down East Washington Avenue in Madison in a white convertible waving to the crowds on a sunny and cold November afternoon during the Madison Holiday Parade in the mid-1980s. Those were the good old days, but Madison has lost its luster without this holiday tradition.

Please, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, consider bringing back the holiday parade in 2020. We all need it this year.

Adam Brabender, Madison

