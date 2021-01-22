Holiday market can revive Downtown -- Allen Knop

I have a suggestion for Madison city leaders.
During the past holiday season, I watched several holiday celebrations in many European cities on Wisconsin Public Television.
Why not have interested vendors set up booths or tents around the Capitol Square, starting with Thanksgiving week and going through the New Year.
Vendors could sell Christmas ornaments, toys, carvings, hot dogs and more. I would suggest it run from Friday at noon to Sunday evening.
It might also help revive Downtown Madison.
Allen Knop, Madison