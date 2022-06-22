Holiday doesn't bring real equity -- Freddie L. Brown

Once again people of color have been given a holiday instead of real equality. That this is accepted is troubling.

Why should I be thankful for a holiday that is merely a means to placate the masses? Why should I be grateful to celebrate a day -- such as Juneteenth -- that shows how unequal our systems are?

The emancipation happened in 1863, but it didn't "reach" some Texans until 1865. The delay alone diminishes the relevancy. To make a holiday of it now, when so much is left unresolved, feels like a hollow gesture. Martin Luther King has a federal holiday, and it took many years for it to be recognized by all 50 states as a state holiday.

My point is: If we are truly all equal, why is our equality meted out in the form of crumbs and not whole loaves like other Americans? When we achieve true equality -- and we will -- the significance of racially instituted holidays won't matter. History tells us where we came from, legislation provides the correction for mistakes.

Legislation for a holiday that should have never been needed is just a weak correction for a problem that still exists.

Freddie L. Brown, Kenosha