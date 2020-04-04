Holding election will cost lives -- Benjamin Olneck-Brown

By holding an election this Tuesday, state leaders are willfully allowing the deaths of vulnerable Wisconsinites. Where I come from, that’s called negligent homicide.

With the rapid spread of COVID-19, many poll workers statewide have rationally cancelled their shifts, leading municipalities to consolidate polling places. Some municipalities may not have enough workers to open a polling location. Milwaukee is expected to have only 10 or 12 polling locations. Clerks are overwhelmed, and thousands of voters have still not received absentee ballots. To participate in democracy, they will have to flock to crowded poling places in the midst of a pandemic.

In a court hearing last week, the Elections Commission suggested 500,000 voters could be heading to the polls.

By refusing to postpone this election, Gov. Tony Evers, Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, will have blood on their hands.

We are poised to undo the positive effects that social distancing has had in limiting the virus’ spread. Low-income voters are least likely to have voted absentee, and are most likely to face crowds on Election Day. Weeks later, when these folks show up to hospitals in droves and face shortages of treatment, our state leaders must take responsibility for their deaths.

Benjamin Olneck-Brown, Madison