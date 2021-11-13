Hold the powerful to higher standard -- John Hallinan

Roughly 60 years ago I was taught that we hold our governmental and economic leaders to a higher standard. They held the reins of our government and our economy, so they must be beyond reproach.
Of course this wasn’t the case. But much like the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, it was an ideal we should strive to reach.
Today we have flipped this idea. We expect the poorest in our society to act like saints before we give them government assistance. Meanwhile, the wealthy and the powerful have come to believe their wealth and power gives them a free pass and they get to pick and choose which societal standards and laws they want to obey.
It started long before Donald Trump, but Trump pushed the boundaries of acceptable behavior far beyond what most of us thought possible. His obliteration of societal standards has sped the breakdown of standards across all socioeconomic sectors of our country. Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and even Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers must be held to a higher standard.
If we want our country back, we must prosecute the lawbreakers at the top of our society. It's something Attorney General Merrick Garland has yet to do.
John Hallinan, Stoughton