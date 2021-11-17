Hold Rodgers to a higher standard -- Susan Kennedy

I listened to Aaron Rodgers' interview to excuse himself from being vaccinated. I don’t buy it. Rodgers has forgotten something vital to his status.
He is a public figure because of his status as a star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, and that requires he held to a higher standard. He used the word "immunized," which is an umbrella term for any kind of vaccination. That is withholding the truth, which is a form of lying.
Next, I wonder how many young children figured out that he lied and now think lying is OK? I don’t care that his organization knew. Rodgers lied to the fans. Morally, he is wrong no matter how well he plays on the football field.
Finally, Rodgers said repeatedly he had to do what was best for his body. He could have done so much to encourage vaccinations but instead looked out for number one. Grow up, Aaron.
Next he mentioned how he doesn't like that the COVID vaccine has become politicized. Rodgers suggested it was politicized when President Joe Biden took office.
In that one sentence, he politicized it even further.
Susan Kennedy, Madison