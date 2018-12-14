The solution to teenage crime is to make parents responsible for the transgressions of their progeny.
Whether the parents are divorced, separated or whatever, the people who produced the children should be responsible for their actions while they are minors in the eyes of the law.
If parents would see that their children stay in school, do their homework, obey the teachers and perform home chores, we would have fewer problems.
With DNA, now it would be no problem determining who is responsible. If parents are held responsible, they might think twice before an indiscriminate copulation.
John Duemler, Madison