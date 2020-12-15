 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hold owners liable for stolen firearms -- Dave Riley
0 comments

Hold owners liable for stolen firearms -- Dave Riley

  • 0

I read in the newspaper that 83 firearms have been stolen from parked cars in Madison this year.

Negligence can be a crime if it leads to harm (for example “negligent homicide”), and so it should be in the case of stolen guns. If the gun is later used in a crime, the original owner should be prosecuted as assisting the crime.

Gun ownership is and should be a serious responsibility. And let’s pause for a moment to consider how many of the cars around us in Madison have guns in them. Yikes!

I know it is a dangerous world out there, and I understand that many people are afraid to go out into it without arming themselves first. I understand. I also arm myself each morning -- with courage. As an alternative to the false bravado of firearms, I recommend it.

Dave Riley, Middleton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics