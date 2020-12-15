Hold owners liable for stolen firearms -- Dave Riley

I read in the newspaper that 83 firearms have been stolen from parked cars in Madison this year.
Negligence can be a crime if it leads to harm (for example “negligent homicide”), and so it should be in the case of stolen guns. If the gun is later used in a crime, the original owner should be prosecuted as assisting the crime.
Gun ownership is and should be a serious responsibility. And let’s pause for a moment to consider how many of the cars around us in Madison have guns in them. Yikes!
I know it is a dangerous world out there, and I understand that many people are afraid to go out into it without arming themselves first. I understand. I also arm myself each morning -- with courage. As an alternative to the false bravado of firearms, I recommend it.
Dave Riley, Middleton
