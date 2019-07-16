Regarding the July 9 State Journal story ”Medicaid Resident Evicted,” it should be a legal requirement that facilities clearly set out in writing what will happen when a resident goes on Medicaid.
Choosing a facility is often done under upsetting circumstances without time for thorough research. People rely on verbal assurances. But when their funds are depleted and they have no means for redress, they are moved out.
How sad that care facilities should exploit the most vulnerable population. Car dealerships are held to a higher standard.
Andrea Straus, Madison