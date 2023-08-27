Thank you for the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board's scientifically based editorial in last Sunday's newspaper, "Tackle climate change before it's too late." It was informative with a can-do attitude.

Now, my challenge to the State Journal is to be consistently vigilante to continue to inform your readers. When our government leaders such as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, state their view that climate change and its extreme, dangerous heat in parts of of the United States could be beneficial for Wisconsin, call them out on their cruelty. In our country, don't we all do better when we all do better?

The next time these representatives who we pay with our tax dollars state false information about the impacts of climate change, call them out on it. Ask if they lack the ability to distinguish between their own theory and a scientific theory. Do they have any peer-reviewed scientific research to support what they think? Or are they paid to lie, deny and defraud their constituents by the entities making money off of the status quo.

The State Journal editorial board and the voters should demand that our government representatives have the intelligence, wisdom, integrity and courage to face the facts and act to prioritize policies for a sustainable world.

Vicki McCool Anderson, Cottage Grove