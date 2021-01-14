 Skip to main content
Hockey rink is a win for community -- Cari Mitchell
My deepest gratitude to Middleton Youth Hockey and its mentors for their fantastic solution to the complications of COVID-19 in their community.

They found ways to help their neighbors and friends in an unselfish, creative plan that is a benefit to everyone, as reported in the State Journal article on Monday, "Iced by pandemic, Middleton High School hockey players build rinks to share with community." My heart is filled with joy and hope for a future when these young people will grow and secure a democracy that will be better for all of us.

Cari Mitchell, Spring Green

