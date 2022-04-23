Hockey coach was a sacrificial lamb -- David F. Olson

When I opened the sports page last Tuesday morning, I was not surprised to see that UW assistant hockey coach Mark Strobel had resigned.

After a terrible 2022 season for UW hockey, I knew some heads would roll. Head coach Tony Granato is still the head coach. I never had any faith in Granato, hired in 2016, to replace the failing Mike Eaves.

In 2016, Granato was 20-15-1 in the Big Ten. The problem surfaced in 2017 when Granato left the program for one year to coach the 2018 Olympic Hockey team. What happened to the unwavering commitment from Granato when he applied for this job? I believe that year disrupted any progress for the Badgers.

Prior to that, Granato claimed he was all in on turning the program around. Granato claims Strobel, after five years as his assistant coach, voluntary resigned. Of course he did. Yeah right. Who's kidding who?

It's time for a house cleaning of the entire coaching staff. Not just a sacrificial lamb.

David F. Olson, Fitchburg