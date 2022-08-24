Hitler's rise is relevant today -- Robert Barger

Every Aug. 19, the “Today in History” column in the local newspaper notes the anniversary in 1934 of the vote to grant Adolf Hitler absolute power over Germany.
I used to wonder how something so scary and ridiculous could happen -- how people could have willingly ceded that kind of power to any person. Now I see how Donald Trump’s followers respond to any question of his integrity or accusation of criminal acts with vitriol and/or threats of violence against the accusers or law enforcement agencies. I realize “it could happen here” if Trump were to ever again be elected to office.
It’s imperative that more Republicans model the actions of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., or former Vice President Mike Pence and take the party back from the lunatic fringe that has derailed the GOP. Otherwise, our country is in very dire straits indeed.
Robert Barger, Columbus