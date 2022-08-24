 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Hitler's rise is relevant today -- Robert Barger

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

Every Aug. 19, the “Today in History” column in the local newspaper notes the anniversary in 1934 of the vote to grant Adolf Hitler absolute power over Germany.

I used to wonder how something so scary and ridiculous could happen -- how people could have willingly ceded that kind of power to any person. Now I see how Donald Trump’s followers respond to any question of his integrity or accusation of criminal acts with vitriol and/or threats of violence against the accusers or law enforcement agencies. I realize “it could happen here” if Trump were to ever again be elected to office.

It’s imperative that more Republicans model the actions of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., or former Vice President Mike Pence and take the party back from the lunatic fringe that has derailed the GOP. Otherwise, our country is in very dire straits indeed.

Robert Barger, Columbus

People are also reading…

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics