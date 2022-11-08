 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Hitler costume did not warrant firing -- Margo Redmond

Wisconsin is a strong German heritage state. My maiden name is Reich. I feel as Gen. Dwight Eisenhower did when he saw a World War II death camp and said he was ashamed I have a German name.

Even so, I am sad for the hapless lad who was just fired from the Madison Children’s Museum for wearing a Hitler Halloween costume. His family says his motive was to mock Hitler, and it seems likely. I’ve seen Halloween costumes that impersonate obnoxious political figures, such as Donald Trump. Certainly some costumes celebrate, rather than denigrate, as with a sports hero, but most are meant to simply scare.

And what could be scarier than a genocidal sociopath such as Hitler or Russian leader Vladimir Putin?

It is also scary to see cancel culture overcome common sense. The children’s museum is guilty of misinterpretation and immoderation. The young man in question is at most guilty of bad taste. Offending someone’s sensibilities should not result in a job loss.

Margo Redmond, Madison

