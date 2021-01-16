History won't be kind to Trump -- Linda Owen

It is unfathomable that Trump's supporters still believe that history will remember him as a great president. History will revile him as an utterly incompetent, greedy, sadistic and probably sociopathic traitor whose final act was to foment an armed invasion of the nation's Capitol.
His pathetic ego requires him to claim that the election was stolen from him, when even the sycophantic U.S. representatives and senators who are challenging the Electoral College count admit privately that President-elect Joe Biden's win was legitimate.
Trump cares nothing about anything that doesn't directly further his personal interests, least of all the country he was elected to serve. Sadly for his base supporters, he is even contemptuous of them for being gullible enough to believe his lies. He actually said that COVID-19 was a good thing because then he didn't have to shake hands with those "disgusting people." It says it all that he views something that is killing hundreds of thousands of Americans as a good thing because then he doesn't have to shake hands with his supporters.
Elections have consequences. Let's just pray that the country has learned the importance of voting for competent, well-intentioned and sane elected officials.
Linda Owen, Deforest