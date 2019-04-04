I couldn't believe that a majority of Wisconsin citizens would vote for a clearly immoral candidate for president, since morality seemed to be so important to that particular group of voters. I am once again appalled, this time by the voters' decision to elect Judge Brian Hagedorn.
Given his ridiculous views on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, no one could possibly believe he would render an impartial decision when dealing with any entity that was pro-LGBT rights. I realize much of Wisconsin is conservative, but I hoped that didn't mean clueless.
President Donald Trump is dismantling our country's rule of law and promoting animosity toward many classes of people. The election of Hagedorn signals that it is fine to discriminate when you believe you are right, especially if God says it's OK. Many people have fostered bigotry and were later proven wrong. History will show this was one of those times.
We should all resist the human attributes that allow such travesty. Strive to become more civilized. Ruthlessness shouldn't be a desirable trait.
Michael Pomeroy, Poynette