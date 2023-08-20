The recent kerfuffle over the Old Spring Tavern once again illustrates the utter absurdity of Madison’s landmarks ordinance.

Plan to build big house next to Old Spring Tavern needs tweaking, Landmarks Commission says The commission generally endorsed a proposed home next to the landmark Old Spring Tavern, but thought the house is too wide and asked for revised plans.

The Landmarks commissioners du jour, doing their best to apply this mess of an ordinance, are compelled to conclude that the new house is just a touch too big. “Arbitrary and capricious” you say? Not at all, the “greedy developers” who platted Nakoma almost 100 years ago contemplated this very problem, and established building lines which somehow protect the “historic” nature of the Old Spring tavern. Tailor the new house to those lines -- problem solved.

And what do all the mental gymnastics around a matter of inches do to promote the public interest? Well, the rest of us Madisonians are invited to stand on the sidewalks of Nakoma looking at the homes of the wealthy and ponder that folks in 19th century Madison got around by horse and built lodging establishments to facilitate those modes of travel. These facts are not unique to Madison, eminently knowable without reference to the Old Spring Tavern, and not particularly useful to the problems facing the 21st century citizen.

City ordinances should protect the general public interest, not privilege personal aesthetic preferences hiding behind the mask of "history."

Paul Sherman, Madison