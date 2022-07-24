Historical figures are complicated -- Joe Rickey

If we want to tear down everything anyone has done because of a racist or sexist past, then we should start with Charles Darwin.

The man who came up with the theory of evolution said racist things. Yet I never see his name dug up to say everything he said was completely wrong. You can’t shoehorn everything into your nice little area and then ignore what you don’t like.

The Supreme Court eliminating abortion rights is wrong. But where did abortion and Planned Parenthood come from? Its founding was related to the eugenics movement. For those of you not listening to your online friends, eugenics was started as a racist movement to only breed the right people.

There is acknowledging the past and looking at where we are now. We are in an era where loudmouth millionaires become president and loudmouth “leftists” make money off people with their online personas.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt did some awful things like creating the Japanese internment camps. He also created the New Deal, which seems to be forgotten and ignored by many.

If you want to present the past in relation to where we are now, then so be it. I hope you enjoy another presidential term for Donald Trump.

Joe Rickey, Madison