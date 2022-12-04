Hiring doesn't pass smell test -- Joyce I. Waldorf

Along with thousands of other alumni, fans and UW football players, I was shocked to find out that Jimmy Leonhard had not gotten the head coaching job at UW-Madison.

For me, an alumnae and enthusiastic football fan, this shock turned to sadness and then to anger. Though Luke Fickell may be an outstanding, proven coach, this whole process, orchestrated by athletic director Chris McIntosh, smells. It smells because it doesn't follow either the Wisconsin Idea or Midwestern values.

Were the opinions of the "UW family" taken into consideration? Was Leonhard's loyalty taken into consideration? Was Leonard's intelligence, hard work, perseverance and talent taken into consideration? They appear to have been passed over.

McIntosh let a fast talker come in and sweep him, as well as others in the athletic department, off their feet. McIntosh let flash influence him over integrity. Anyone can throw out words like "national championship" glibly, but to produce is another story.

I just wish we could have gotten a good coach without espousing the philosophy, "the end justifies the means."

Joyce I. Waldorf, Madison