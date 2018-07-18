The more I read about the lawsuit filed by the dismissed Madison golf pros, the more it appears to me that former superintendent of Madison's Park Division Kevin Briske was inept and underhanded. Madison Mayor Paul Soglin did not seem to do his due diligence in researching the issue as well.
Running a golf course takes a special set of skills including being a golf pro, a retail manager, event planner and knowledge of the turf and terrain, to name a few. A big issue is that the city of Madison is not selling liquor at the courses as in the past. They have lost corporate golf outings that bring in large amounts of money because of that decision. The city has shown in this failed experiment that it does not have the capacity to do the job successfully.
Golf courses are beautiful parks and once you sell them to a developer they will never be replaced. Instead of fighting this lawsuit, just give the contracts back to the pros and let them bring these courses back to the beauty and sustainability that they did before the city destroyed them.
Tom Klement, McFarland