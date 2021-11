A recent series of clever, tongue-in-cheek commercials for State Farm portray the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers as a self-entitled boor who believed he deserved a special discount on his auto insurance.

In real life, it appears Rodgers’ foolish rejection of a COVID-19 vaccine should mean that any special “Rodgers rate” for life insurance (as opposed to auto insurance) should be higher than that available to us common folk who had enough sense to be vaccinated.