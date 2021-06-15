Higher wages would fix worker shortage -- Robert Joynt

In his column last week, "End payments to get Wisconsin back to work," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos added his voice to the national chorus of Republicans demanding an end to the federal supplemental unemployment payments.

According to Vos, R-Rochester, this is necessary because of the complaints of employers that they cannot find enough workers to fill jobs, a complaint we hear during every economic recovery. Actually, the simple remedy is to pay your workers more.

In the last 40 years, most of the increased wealth due to productivity growth has not gone to workers -- it has gone to upper management and investors. Wages at the low end have been essentially static, leading to a staggering growth in economic inequality. We keep getting promised that the wealth will trickle down, but it doesn’t happen. This is a great opportunity to make a change.

The Trump tax cuts and ending the payments are both based on the idea that that poor and middle-class people are more productive when they have less money, and rich people are more productive when they have more. This is just not true. It’s time to free ourselves from this mindset and pay the people who do the work.

Robert Joynt, Madison