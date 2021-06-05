Higher prices are hidden tax -- Joyce McRoberts

Candidate Joe Biden promised: "Nobody making under 400,000 bucks would have their taxes raised. Period. Bingo."
Newly elected President Biden signed his very first executive order on Jan. 20 shutting down the Keystone oil pipeline. That immediately endangered 10,000 well-paid union jobs, and filling up gas tanks has become more expensive. In doing so, he has instituted a huge "tax" on everybody who drives a vehicle, whether you make minimum wage or $400,000 a year. The wealthy can afford it -- the rest of can't.
President Biden is now seemingly waging war on America's oil independence. He suspended oil and gas leases in the Alaskan Artic Refuge. What was wrong or bad about being energy independent?
Restaurant prices have increased because gas costs for trucks carrying food to grocery stores and restaurants have increased. Those increased costs are passed along to consumers. Both milk and meat prices go up. The wealthy can afford it -- the rest of us can't.
Our inflation rate of 4.2% is a hidden tax.
Joyce McRoberts, New Glarus