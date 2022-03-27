Higher gas prices are a wake-up call -- Mark Quinn

There is a good deal of whining about the cost of gas at the pump these days.

This is understandable by those who cannot afford a fuel-efficient car, need to drive long distances to work or those who need a larger vehicle for their profession. But for most of us it is simply an annoyance that we have to work around.

We should instead take these high prices as a wake-up call that we have traditionally paid less for gas than most other countries in the world. On top of that we drive larger vehicles which consume more gas than smaller vehicles. For the most part, we have little reason to drive these large SUVs and trucks. They not only contribute more to global warming, they are cumbersome to park, take up too much room in parking lots and cause too much damage and injury when they strike other smaller cars.

Some say they need these behemoths to transport their kids around. There are plenty of other smaller options out there. Perhaps we should see a permanent "high" price for gas, to downsize our perceived needs for vehicular transportation.

Mark Quinn, Madison