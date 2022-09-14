High wages drive up tuition costs -- Richard Kinderman

Having President Joe Biden use our hard-earned tax money to the tune of $10,000 per vote as a form of bribery is bad enough, but there's another reason why these loans are so high in the first place. That reason is the University of Wisconsin System.

The cost of tuition and room and board has outpaced inflation and wages many times over in the past 40 years -- except for maybe the wages of those who work within the UW System. Several professors make more than $500,000 a year. They teach a handful of classes a week and enjoy weeks of vacation every year. Dozens of employees make over $400,000 per year. Hundreds of employees make over $200,000 per year. Gov. Tony Evers makes $152,000 per year. Yet the UW System has around 1,400 employees who make more than the executive of the state of Wisconsin.

And please don't forget the incredible benefits they receive. The sick day accrual. The early retirement they enjoy. And last but not least, the fat, taxpayer-funded pensions they gladly accept for the rest of their lives.

Remember when public sector workers would try to justify their fantasy world benefits because they made so little? Not so much anymore.

Richard Kinderman, Beaver Dam