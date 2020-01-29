High taxes make housing expensive in Madison -- John Duffe

Thanks for the Jan. 19 editorial "Balance our school needs with housing," concerning the link between Madison's high property taxes and rising housing costs.
I would further note that Madison property owners are already paying taxes that are almost double the Wisconsin average in a state that ranks as one of the highest in the country. This gives us some of the highest such bills in the country on top of 6% annual increases in real estate values.
In spite of state limits on how much property taxes can rise, they keep going up more than the rate of inflation. It is particularly hard on low-income and retired people. I know that my high property tax bill was a key factor in deciding to sell my home when I retired. That's because one's income typically goes down in retirement while your property tax bill keeps going up. Even as a renter of a two bedroom apartment, I have to pay my landlord $4,100 a year just for him to cover his property tax bill.
I fear that if the property I live in is sold, the resulting high sales price based on current market conditions and ever-increasing tax bill will likely force me to look elsewhere to live.
John Duffe, Madison