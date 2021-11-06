High-speed rail may not be the answer -- Bruce Longfield

City and state governments need to look carefully at the idea of high-speed rail service.

Historically, this rail service costs billions of dollars of debt to build and maintain and can take decades to construct or upgrade. Having a rail system does not guarantee people will use the service. Currently, most people choose the convenience of a car or flying, rather than a train.

A better choice would be to a user tax for vehicles based on their road and highway use. Chicago, for example, has a proven toll road system that has been in place for decades. Existing toll roads and electronic tracking could easily be enhanced to reward mileage economy, non-polluting vehicles, number of passengers per car, bus discounts, non-peak driving and other cost and environmental saving goals -- all while providing income for road maintenance and related support jobs.

We don't have decades to wait and billions of dollars to spend on construction. We can modify our existing road needs to be fiscally sound and doable right now.

Bruce Longfield, Middleton