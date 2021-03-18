High school sports should be fair -- Allen Knop

I've heard a lot of discussion about transgender people competing in female sports. With a great deal of sympathy for birth males caught in this terrible position, I am totally against them being able to compete with female athletes.
My strongest argument is to look at the records. Many of us remember Florence (Flo Jo) Joyner who in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, set world records. Her 10:49 in the 100 meters and 21:34 in the 200 meters still stand 33 years later.
The U.S. high school boys record for the 100 meters is 10:00, according to Track and Field News. The high school record for the 200 is 20:09, and 2nd place is 20:13.
I believe when high school males can top an adult female record that has stood for more than 30 years, it clearly shows males have a physical advantage. Transgender people who were male at birth should compete as males in high school.
Allen Knop, Madison