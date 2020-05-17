High school sports aren't a nuisance -- Steve Maurice

The denial of Edgewood High School’s application for stadium lights seems to indicate that the Madison Plan Commission regards high school sports as a nuisance that requires abatement.

Funny, but I remember when high school sporting events were considered to be part of a vibrant community. The competing teams, the cheering crowds and, God forbid, even the lights were seen as symbols of a community coming together to foster youth development and share in good, clean fun and camaraderie.

Now, critics say evening sporting events cause “light and noise pollution” and should be disallowed to protect neighborhood tranquility. The Plan Commission apparently agrees because it refused to allow stadium lights to be installed in, of all places, a stadium.

My house sits a block and a half from a high school that hosts plenty of sporting events, and neither my family nor my property have ever been adversely affected by those events. From our house we can listen to the bands play, hear the crowds cheer, and even see the glow of the stadium lights. Never has it occurred to me to be upset or annoyed by these things. In fact, we see them as enhancing the community.