High gas prices help Ukrainians -- Patricia M. Giesfeldt

Do I like higher gas prices? No.
Am I scared of starting World War III? Yes.
But I realize that the situation over in Ukraine could spread farther west if we don't help Ukraine as much as possible before that happens. I have heat in my house, food in my kitchen, and no one is bombing my neighborhood to try and force my country to become part of a dictator's domain.
I can't do a lot personally to support Ukraine. But if higher gas prices are the result of an embargo that will eventually make Russian leader Vladimir Putin start to negotiate a cease fire, then I'll pay the prices at the pump.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove