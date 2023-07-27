The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to end affirmative action in college admissions is the latest instance of the court ignoring legal precedent to rule on a politicized social issue it knows little about. As a former college admission officer I find the court's reasoning to be naïve at best. It is based on faulty assumptions of testing theory and how race works in our society.

The quality of education and the standards for grading differ drastically from state to state and school to school forcing college admission offices to rely heavily on standardized tests like the ACT and the SAT. What most people fail to understand is that those popular measures are biased in favor of the majority American culture.

As a rookie in the Princeton admissions office with an advanced degree in education from the University of Wisconsin, I was startled to discover that our two prized minority creative writing candidates had low scores on the verbal portion of their SATs. The lesson was clear -- there is no such thing as a colorblind standardized test.

The Supreme Court should stick to the fundamental legal principles taught in the first years of law school and leave education to the educators.

Mick Maier, Port Washington