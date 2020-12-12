High court should hear Texas lawsuit -- John A. Schrandt

The state of Texas has sued the states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, appealing directly to the U.S. Supreme Court over the constitutionality of changes made to the voting requirements made recently prior to the November presidential election.
Any number of changes to voting requirements were made by election officials in these states, such as ballots being accepted without postmarks, signatures on ballots not being required to match and extending the voting period beyond Nov. 3.
The state constitutions in these states require any changes to voting laws and requirements be accomplished by the legislatures. All of the changes cited were enacted by election officials -- none of the changes being challenged were enacted by the respective legislatures.
It could not be more clear.
All of the changes enacted by election bureaucrats are unconstitutional and ballots counted by virtue of these unconstitutional changes should not be counted. It is imperative that the Supreme Court take up this case. If they do not, any state's constitution means nothing if any bunch of bureaucrats can change any part of it to suit their political goals.
John A. Schrandt, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!